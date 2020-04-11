Seven who died were 64 and older; five had chronic issues

All seven Covid-19 fatalities in Singapore were elderly patients aged 64 and above, who died as a result of complications following infection.

Studies have indicated the risk of dying from the coronavirus increases with age, mostly because the elderly - as well as those with chronic medical conditions such as heart disease - tend to be more vulnerable to being infected and get hit harder by the virus.

Several of the patients who died suffered from chronic medical conditions such as hypertension, diabetes and heart disease.

The seven fatalities are:

Singaporean woman, 86

• Admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) on April 1, infection confirmed the same day; died on Thursday.

• Linked to Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home cluster.

Male Singapore permanent resident, 88

• Infection confirmed on March 29, admitted to NCID on March 30; died last Saturday.

• Had a history of heart and kidney disease, cancer and diabetes.

• Linked to the Singapore Cricket Club cluster.

Singaporean woman, 86

• Admitted to NCID on March 31, infection confirmed the same day; died on April 3.

• Linked to Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home cluster.

Indonesian man, 68, a Singapore work pass holder

• Admitted to NCID on March 22, infection confirmed the same day; died on April 2.

• Had a history of diabetes and hypertension.

• Imported case.

Singaporean man, 70

• Admitted to Singapore General Hospital on Feb 29, infection confirmed on March 2; died on March 29.

• Had a history of hypertension and hyperlipidaemia, or high cholesterol.

Singaporean woman, 75

• Admitted to NCID on Feb 23, infection confirmed the same day; died on March 21.

• Had a history of chronic heart disease and hypertension.

• Linked to The Life Church and Missions Singapore cluster.

Indonesian man, 64

• Admitted to NCID on March 13, infection confirmed on March 14; died on March 21.

• Had a history of heart disease and was hospitalised with pneumonia in Indonesia before arriving in Singapore; an imported case.