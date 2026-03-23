Seven taken to hospital after car catches fire in Buangkok Crescent

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The Singapore Civil Defence Force was alerted to a fire involving a car at Block 980D Buangkok Crescent on March 23.

SINGAPORE – Seven people were taken to hospital on March 23 after a car caught fire in Buangkok Crescent.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted at about 8pm to a fire involving a car on the ground floor of Block 980D Buangkok Crescent.

About 20 people had evacuated from the block before SCDF arrived and extinguished the fire using a water jet.

SCDF said it took four people to Singapore General Hospital and three to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

In 2025, the total number of vehicle fires decreased to 226, from 257 in 2024.

Four of the fires in 2025 involved electric vehicles, an increase from one case in 2024. Of the four, three were due to electrical faults with the battery.