Seven taken to hospital after accident in Marine Parade involving SBS buses, car and pedestrian

SINGAPORE - A three-year-old child was among six bus commuters who were taken to hospital after two SBS Transit buses, a car and a pedestrian were involved in an accident in Marine Parade Road towards Bedok South Avenue 1.

The police said they were alerted to an accident last Saturday afternoon. They added that the six commuters, aged between three and 73, were conscious when taken to hospital.

A 72-year-old pedestrian who was involved in the accident was also conscious when taken to hospital.

In response to queries from ST, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said that one person was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, another to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, while two others were taken to Changi General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The Straits Times has contacted SBS Transit for comment.