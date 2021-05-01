Seven new Covid-19 cases in the community, three linked to Tan Tock Seng Hospital cluster

Three of the patients from the community have been linked to the nurse at Tan Tock Seng Hospital.
SINGAPORE - There were 34 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Saturday (May 1), taking Singapore's total to 61,179.

Of these, seven are from the community, while two are from the workers' dorms.

Three of the patients from the community have been linked to the nurse at Tan Tock Seng Hospital and were detected from testing of patients and staff at the hospital.

There were also 25 imported cases who had been placed on stay-home-notices (SHN) on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Of these, nine are Singaporeans or permanent residents and four are foreign domestic workers.

More details will be announced on Saturday night.

