Seven inducted into Singapore Women's Hall of Fame

Seven women who are pioneers in social work, public health, sports, aviation and the arts were inducted into the Singapore Women's Hall of Fame on International Women's Day yesterday.

Mrs Santha Bhaskar, 81, a pioneering dancer and choreographer, and representatives of the other six women who were honoured posthumously, received the Hall of Fame trophy from President Halimah Yacob at the Istana.

President Halimah, who is the patron of the Singapore Council of Women's Organisations (SCWO), said: "I am delighted to induct another seven women to this list. Their contributions may be in different areas, such as in health and community services, the arts, sports, education and aviation, but what they have in common is the determination to excel, to do good and to make a difference in the world."

The Hall of Fame was launched by SCWO in 2014 to celebrate the achievements and contributions of women, and to document and share their stories.

Yesterday's 7th induction ceremony was postponed from last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

President Halimah also launched Awesome Women Of Singapore, a children's book on the other 160 women who have been inducted into the Hall of Fame in previous years, including the President herself who was honoured at the Hall of Fame's inception.

Noting the values embodied by the seven new honourees, Madam Halimah said: "They were bold and fearless, visionary and creative, courageous and compassionate, tenacious and determined, and most importantly, generous and selfless.

"These women have shown us the importance of building resilience, learning to overcome setbacks, being free to dream, and working hard to make those dreams come true."

Besides Mrs Bhaskar, the other honourees are public health pioneer Ida Mabel Murray Simmons; sportswoman and educator Mae Noeline Oehlers; pioneering illustrator Kwan Shan Mei; social worker, educator and activist Myrna Braga-Blake; sports administrator and lawyer Annabel Pennefather; and Singapore's first female commercial pilot Teo Ah Hong.

During her address, Madam Halimah noted the adversity and challenges that Ms Teo and Mrs Bhaskar faced in their journeys.

Born in 1953, Ms Teo was fascinated by planes as a child and always wanted to be a pilot.

In 1971, when the Junior Flying Club was set up to train future pilots for the armed forces and commercial airlines, she was one of just five young women who completed the six-month flying course.

She went on to apply for the position of trainee pilot at Singapore Airlines, but was rejected due to her gender.

She passed the Singapore General Aviation Services' pilot instructor course in 1974, becoming the first woman in Singapore with a commercial pilot licence.

Ms Teo joined the Singapore Flying College as a chief flying instructor, a position she held until 2001. She died last year.

Mrs Bhaskar came to Singapore in 1955, accompanying her husband K.P. Bhaskar who set up one of the first Indian dance schools in Singapore.

She often looked for ways to inject elements of other Asian dance styles into her work.

In 1968, Mrs Bhaskar was the Indian dancer featured in a series of stamps issued by Singapore Post Office to reflect Singapore's multiracial and multicultural society.

She was awarded the Cultural Medallion in 1990 and the Public Service Star in 2016.

On being inducted into the Hall of Fame, Mrs Bhaskar said: "The female energy was honoured and respected today by our President... I am humbled by this recognition."