Seven arrested for drug-related offences, 57 investigated for breaching Covid-19 rules

SINGAPORE - Seven people have been arrested for suspected drug-related offences while 57 are under investigation for allegedly breaching Covid-19 measures.

The police said on Wednesday (Nov 4) that those arrested for suspected drug activities comprised four men and three women, and they are being investigated by the Central Narcotics Bureau.

Those who supposedly breached Covid-19 rules had gathered in groups of more than five and are between the ages of 19 and 66, the police added.

Two men are also being investigated for providing public entertainment and selling liquor without a valid licence.

All suspects were caught during enforcement efforts against unlicensed public entertainment outlets along Ubi Road 1 and Kallang Pudding Road between Oct 28 and Oct 31.

The offence of providing public entertainment without a valid licence carries a fine of up to $20,000.

The offence of supplying liquor without a valid licence also carries a fine of up to $20,000.

The police said they "take a serious view of anyone found breaking the law, and offenders will be dealt with in accordance to the law."