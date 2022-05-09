He has been building up his portfolio of design work such as drawings and paintings inspired by Islamic geometric patterns since he was 14.
Mr Muhammad Zikri Hajhari, now 19, always wanted to become a designer, so he had his heart set on a diploma in design at Ngee Ann Polytechnic.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 09, 2022, with the headline Set on a poly course? Consider early admission. Subscribe