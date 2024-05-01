Set aside space for people to use spontaneously to create ‘magic’ in the city: Chan Heng Chee

SINGAPORE – While Singapore’s urban planners have excelled in designing an efficient, neat and clean city-state, they would do well to consider the place of “magic” in their toolbox, said Professor Chan Heng Chee in a recent interview with The Straits Times.

“When people enter a magical space, they will feel enchanted or drawn to the space,” she said.

While Singapore “works”, people do not typically think of the city as “surprising”, Prof Chan said, adding: “People don’t say ‘I come to Singapore and it’s so spontaneous’ – nobody says that.”

Sustaining a city’s magic is among the urban issues explored in a new book launched on April 26. The City Rebooted: Networks, Connectivity And Place Identities In Singapore was edited by Prof Chan, from the Lee Kuan Yew Centre for Innovative Cities at the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD), and geographer Harvey Neo.

The book seeks to answer perennial challenges that city planners face, such as the relevance of the city centre, decentralisation and the impacts of technology. Its 15 contributors represent various academic fields, including economics, sociology and anthropology.

Noting that magic – the atmosphere of a place that transforms it into a destination or experience – can either grow organically or be designed for, Prof Chan suggested that spaces should not be over-designed or planned for.

“Keep some space ambiguous and people will use it in the way they like. And because they use it in the way they like, they feel it is their own little special place,” she said, adding that this helps to “capture people’s hearts”.

While acknowledging that Singapore’s modernity and efficiency might feel “magical” to some, Prof Chan, who is also Ambassador-at-Large at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, thinks “we are stronger on rationality than spontaneity”.

“Everything about Singapore works. And you want that spontaneity – a little fluff, or that little whimsical touch that we hope will spark creativity and help innovation.”

Dr Neo, a professorial research fellow at the Lee Kuan Yew Centre for Innovative Cities, said that while the predictability and rationality that Singapore prides itself on are “good and necessary”, “it doesn’t hurt to have some unpredictability, surprise, and something that is just whimsical – something that brings a smile to people’s faces”.

That said, Singapore is not without magical spaces.

A chapter in the book compares three towns globally that exhibit magic – Mexico City’s Pueblos Magicos (Magical Towns), Jakarta’s Kota Tua (Old Town) and Singapore’s Tiong Bahru.

Its authors conclude that, broadly, the appeal of each town comes not from its built infrastructure, but from the interactions between places and their users, and between people within places.

These interactions offer a deviation from everyday life, and foster a sense of attachment and love for the place, wrote the authors.

In the case of Tiong Bahru, they found that the neighbourhood’s eclectic mix of shops and the maze-like configuration of its buildings evoked a sense of curiosity and wonder among visitors, while active community groups built rapport among residents and stakeholders, instilling in them a sense of pride and ownership.