Serving workers, ensuring their livelihoods are secure: Richard Tan

President Halimah Yacob receives a memento from Mr Tan Richard at a UWEEI dinner and dance on Aug 4, 2017.
President Halimah Yacob receives a memento from Mr Tan Richard at a UWEEI dinner and dance on Aug 4, 2017.PHOTO: ST FILE
Published
5 hours ago
yuensin@sph.com.sg

MR TAN RICHARD

General Secretary, United Workers of Electronics and Electrical Industries

Public Service Medal

Veteran trade unionist Tan Richard, 54, who is also a member of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) central committee, is a strong advocate for workers' training and career progression.

In his role as co-chairman of the NTUC's electronics and precision and machinery engineering cluster, he played an instrumental role in the development of Singapore's industry transformation map (ITM) for the electronics sector.

The ITMs are blueprints that map out how key industries in Singapore should transform themselves for the future.

Mr Tan, an employee of Hitachi Chemical (Singapore), also walked the talk at his workplace.

When he was in the firm's training department, he managed to convince his management team to introduce robotics into the company's operations, which in turn raised productivity as well as workers' prospects. "As union leaders, we do our best to help workers and we don't expect anything in return. Serving workers, ensuring that their livelihoods are secure - that makes us really happy," he said.

A full list of this year's National Day Award recipients is available at the PMO website.

 

National Day Awards 2020

Nation's top civilian honour for Jayakumar
Instrumental in the set-up of the National Centre for Infectious Diseases: Benjamin Ong
Champion for a single salary structure: Chan Lai Fung
Leader in women's empowerment and advocacy work: Joanna Portilla
Making the Singapore Prison Service a well-regarded correctional system: Desmond Chin
Helped the library save 7,500 man-hours: Puspa Amir Yeow
Raising the profile of S'pore in the international meteorological community: Wong Chin Ling
Fighting a pandemic: Leo Yee Sin
Leading the commemoration of Singapore's bicentennial: Gene Tan
Serving workers, ensuring their livelihoods are secure: Richard Tan
Selecting candidates for the public sector: Lily Kong
Encouraging the aged in the South West CDC: Azlinda Anwar
Sharing insight on water issues: Shawn Lum
Carving out new areas of development for energy and chemicals: Khalil A. Bakar
Almost half a century dedicated to Malay Youth Literary Association: Izzuddin Taherally
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on August 09, 2020, with the headline '(No headline) - NDRICHARD09'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content