Serving up free meals to those who are hungry

If you are hungry and cannot afford a meal, there are hawkers who will deliver one to you free.

The co-owners of Beng Who Cooks in Hong Lim Complex Market and Food Centre, Mr Jason Chua and Mr Hung Zheng Long, both 28, started such an initiative on April 6.

Mr Chua said this came after an old friend messaged him a day before about noticing an old man asking strangers for money to eat at a coffee shop.

"It was heartbreaking, knowing that people are going around asking for money during this period," he added.

The Beng Who Cares Foundation started by the duo delivers free meals cooked at the hawker stall to the underprivileged.

The cost of the meals, which are protein bowls, is being sponsored by Mr Chua's friend, who would like to remain anonymous.

Each bowl would cost a paying customer between $6 and $9.

Those who need a free meal can contact Mr Chua on the Beng Who Cooks Instagram account or Facebook page a day in advance.

Mr Chua estimates that the stall has given out about $500 worth of meals.

"We are already making a loss, so we've not really been keeping count. We are just using whatever resources we have right now," he said.

However, Mr Chua is not looking for donations from the public to fund the initiative, as he does not need additional funding at the moment.

While many folk have sent him "long messages" explaining why they need a free meal, Mr Chua said it is not necessary: "We don't need any reason for why you need a free meal, just give us your address."

Charmaine Ng