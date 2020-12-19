Service providers in pet sector to be held to higher standards

Higher standards for service providers in the pet sector can be expected in the first half of next year, and dog rehoming and adoption processes will also be improved, said the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) yesterday.

In addition, AVS has stepped up efforts to educate the public on how to take care of pets, said Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How at the launch of new educational activities and resources on animals.

He added that AVS is reviewing licensing conditions for pet boarders and breeders, as well as looking into raising the professionalism of veterinarians, among other things.

It has been consulting closely with key stakeholders - such as animal welfare groups, pet businesses and veterinarians - and will announce more details when ready.

In October, the multi-stakeholder Rehoming and Adoption Work Group (Rawg) was formed to improve the processes, said Mr Tan.

The group has been working on guiding principles for dog rehabilitation and training, as well as measures to enhance the competency and standards of dog trainers.

The public can provide feedback on the new community standards and guidelines on rehoming and adoption next year.

The announcements follow a holistic pet sector review, which led to the implementation of a one-time licence for sterilised pet dogs in September to make it more convenient for owners to trace them.

This review began in August last year, after two notable pet deaths.

In January last year, a Shetland sheepdog was reported to have died while it was boarded at pet hotel Platinium Dogs Club.

Three months later, a Maltese, which was left in the care of pet boarding and day-care service Board N' Play, died after a swimming incident on Sentosa.

In terms of public outreach, AVS - a cluster under the National Parks Board (NParks) - has rolled out a range of educational programmes and resources.

From January, pre-schoolers can interact with small mammals such as rabbits and hamsters and learn about them for free at the new Animal Classroom at Jacob Ballas Children's Garden.

Under adult supervision, children will be allowed to touch these animals, depending on the temperament of both, said Dr Chang Siow Foong, group director of professional and scientific services at AVS.

Pre-schools can book this activity by e-mailing AVS at least one month in advance.

This is among some of the new initiatives to encourage responsible pet ownership from a young age.

Other activities include learning trips for secondary and tertiary students to AVS' animal centres like the Sembawang Animal Quarantine Station.

AVS has also worked with the Ministry of Education and the Early Childhood Development Agency to integrate lessons on animals into schools' curriculum and syllabus.

For example, books on pet care will be distributed to all 1,700 pre-school centres by March.

Members of the public can access free online resources on animals.

AVS is increasing the frequency of webinars on animal health, welfare and behaviour, starting with one today on what factors to consider before getting a pet.

The webinars, featuring AVS vets as well as professionals in the pet industry, will be held every fourth Saturday of the month.

Videos on basic care for popular pets will also be rolled out next year.

In addition, AVS is increasing volunteering opportunities for people and companies.

One pilot scheme on animal-assisted intervention involves pairing animals with individuals to improve their psychological and physiological welfare.

Pilot sessions took place last month, with young people from an outreach programme by Fei Yue Community Services paired with cats.

Individuals and corporations who wish to contribute to these programmes and resources can contact NParks' registered charity, Garden City Fund, or do so via online platform Giving.sg

Commending the initiatives, Mr Tan said: "Being a pet owner comes with many responsibilities, not just to our pets but also to our neighbours and the wider community.

"Hence, it is important that we equip ourselves with the knowledge of how to take care of our pets."