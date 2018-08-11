Service learning programmes extended to polytechnics

SINGAPORE - Polytechnic students can now initiate and participate in more community projects, as the People's Association Youth Movement (PAYM) is extending its service-learning programme to them.

Previously available mainly to secondary schools and junior colleges, the programme was extended to Singapore University of Social Sciences last year and Republic Polytechnic (RP) was announced by PA on Saturday (Aug 11) to be the the first polytechnic to join the programme.

Talks are underway to get more polytechnics onboard, and another polytechnic is scheduled to launch this programme by the end of the year.

The service-learning programme provides students with more platforms and opportunities to carry out community initiatives together with youth volunteers from PAYM.

"We believe that service learning should be carried out throughout a student's education journey," said Ms Eileen Chen, vice-chairman of PAYM's central youth council at the movement's Service-Learning Festival held at RP.

She also noted that students from institutes of higher learning, such as polytechnics, would be able to leverage on their industrial learning to contribute to the community in a different way.

Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee, who was the guest of honour at the event, encouraged more students to take up volunteering in a speech.

"Giving and volunteering is a marathon, it's a lifelong way of life," said Mr Lee.

He also presented awards to the students behind some 23 outstanding projects. Thirteen more awards were given to individual students for their exemplary work.