Service and conservancy charges for 27 markets and hawker centres to increase from Jan 2024

SINGAPORE – Service and conservancy charges (S&CC) will be raised twice in 2024 for 27 markets and hawker centres owned by the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE).

This comes two days after an announcement that S&CC charges for Housing Board residents, shops, offices, markets and food stalls under PAP town councils would be raised due to rising costs.

In a statement on Saturday, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said that the rise in charges for MSE-owned markets and hawker centres comes after a review conducted with the MSE. It noted that the current rates have been unchanged since 2005.

The first increase, which takes effect next January, will see monthly fees rise between $4 and $15 for each stall in the affected markets and hawker centres.

Stalls selling cooked food will have their rates increased by $15, from $140 to $155, while those selling piece and sundry will see an increase by $8 to $87.

Stalls selling market produce including vegetables, noodles, eggs and spices will have their fees hiked by $4 while those that sell poultry, seafood, fruits and dried or preserved goods will see theirs go up by $6.

The second hike will come into effect in July, and will see rates increased further, from a range of $6 to $20.

Stalls selling cooked food will face a $20 increase while those selling piece and sundry will have fees hiked to $99. Stalls selling market produce will have rates increased by either $6 or $9, depending on the categories above.

NEA said that S&CC collected is used to cover regular operating and maintenance costs of the markets and hawker centres, such as general cleaning, utilities and maintenance.

“While the cost of cleaning and maintaining the markets and hawker centres have increased significantly over the years, the current S&CC rates have remained unchanged since 2005,” said NEA, adding that the adjustment is comparable to the recently announced S&CC increase to most Housing Board-owned markets and hawker centres.

List of 27 markets and hawker centres: