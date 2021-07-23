Serious accident on CTE near Orchard Rd leaves lorry overturned, car on fire

SINGAPORE - A serious accident on the Central Expressway (CTE) behind Cuppage Plaza left a car on fire and a lorry overturned, and at least one motorist severely injured.

The CTE tunnel before the Cairnhill Circle entrance was closed due to the accident, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) tweeted at 9.25pm on Friday night (July 23).

Footage and photos circulating online showed a motorcyclist lying unconscious on the expressway, with vehicle debris strewn close by.

Metres away, a lorry lay on its side, while a car was ablaze and grey smoke was billowing.

Another video showed at least a dozen Singapore Civil Defence Force firefighters putting out the blaze, with at least two fire trucks and a police car at the scene.

With the fire extinguished, the burnt-out shell of the car on the expressway shoulder could be seen facing the wrong direction, with its bonnet crumpled from the impact.

LTA said that congestion stretched till the Merchant Road exit, and asked motorists to avoid lanes two and three on the expressway.

This story is developing.