Serious accident on CTE near Orchard Rd leaves lorry overturned, car on fire

A serious accident along the CTE behind Cuppage Plaza left a car on fire and a lorry overturned, with at least one motorist severely injured.
A lorry overturned in an accident on CTE, on July 23, 2021.
A car was severely burnt after an accident on CTE, on July 23, 2021.
A motorcycle is seen lying on its side with debris strewn around after an accident on CTE, on July 23, 2021.
People ushered into an ambulance after a serious accident on CTE, on July 23, 2021.
LTA said traffic congestion had stretched till the Merchant Road exit.
  Published
    49 min ago

SINGAPORE - A serious accident on the Central Expressway (CTE) behind Cuppage Plaza left a car on fire and a lorry overturned, and at least one motorist severely injured.

The CTE tunnel before the Cairnhill Circle entrance was closed due to the accident, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) tweeted at 9.25pm on Friday night (July 23).

Footage and photos circulating online showed a motorcyclist lying unconscious on the expressway, with vehicle debris strewn close by.

Metres away, a lorry lay on its side, while a car was ablaze and grey smoke was billowing.

Another video showed at least a dozen Singapore Civil Defence Force firefighters putting out the blaze, with at least two fire trucks and a police car at the scene.

With the fire extinguished, the burnt-out shell of the car on the expressway shoulder could be seen facing the wrong direction, with its bonnet crumpled from the impact.

LTA said that congestion stretched till the Merchant Road exit, and asked motorists to avoid lanes two and three on the expressway.

This story is developing.

