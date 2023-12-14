Serial voyeur who filmed more than 51 women sentenced to 3 years’ jail

SINGAPORE – A serial voyeur who preyed on women for more than 18 years has been sentenced to three years’ jail, in what the prosecution described as an extraordinary case deserving of an extraordinary sentence.

Lee Lien Shuan, an IT director of a firm in the construction industry, took compromising photos and videos of more than 51 women, and attached photos of his victims’ faces to his collection.

The 49-year-old was on Dec 14 convicted of 10 charges of voyeurism. Another 42 similar charges were taken into account for his sentencing.

The10 victims in Lee’s proceeded charges were his colleagues, whom he filmed between 2017 and 2018. He captured images of his other victims between 2002 and 2020.

The court heard that Lee kept upskirt and downblouse media of his victims in organised folders.

Voyeuristic media of his colleagues were titled “Colleagues”, and those of women he surreptitiously recorded in the central business district were titled “SG Office Lady”.

He made collages of these images and paired them with pictures of the victims’ faces, which he either took himself or found on Facebook. He also added a watermark of his online moniker “colour watcher” to some of these collages.

For the videos, he trimmed them to focus on the victims’ faces and upskirt footage. He would sometimes add the watermark “60tt0mup”, which is Internet terminology for “bottom up” – a reference to the voyeuristic nature of the content.

Lee made forum posts and sent messages to other Internet users to trade voyeuristic content, but ultimately did not do so out of fear of being caught by the authorities.

His offences were brought to light when a victim spotted Lee taking an upskirt video of her as she was riding an escalator upwards at Marina Bay Link Mall.

The victim was wearing a dress and had felt Lee brush against her inner thigh while he recorded her.

Lee fled when she shouted for help and the accused was pursued by a man nearby. He was later restrained by the passerby and a security officer.

While waiting for the police to arrive, Lee tried to delete previously recorded upskirt media from his phone. The security officer saw him doing so and took his phone away from him.

Seeking three years’ jail, Deputy Public Prosecutor Jeremy Bin told the court that there was a high degree of premeditation and planning in Lee’s offending as he targeted specific victims over multiple occasions.

“He labelled (the voyeuristic content) with victims’ names in order to ensure maximum identifiability. He also maintained different folders to delineate upskirt media of strangers and those of acquaintances,” he added.