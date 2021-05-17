For Subscribers
Commentary
Separation from media will let SPH seize new opportunities
Company can be transformed into 2 successful entities, with each playing in its own space
A lot of ink has been spilt and many opinions have been shared on social media about the proposed restructuring of Singapore Press Holdings.
Under the plan, SPH would be giving up 6.6 per cent of its assets to a new entity, a company limited by guarantee (CLG). This means SPH will give the entity $80 million in cash, $20 million in SPH Reit stock and $10 million of SPH treasury shares.