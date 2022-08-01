Seoul to take inspiration from Singapore's HDB

To change the image of public housing in South Korea being deemed by many as "cheap and shameful", Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon hopes to take a leaf from the book of Singapore's public housing policies.

"I realised that Singapore has gradually improved the design and architectural level of public housing," he told The Straits Times in Seoul before his visit to Singapore starting Friday. "I am very impressed by the improvements Singapore has achieved over time."

In town to attend the ongoing World Cities Summit, Mr Oh spent Saturday studying some landmark projects by the Housing Board.

He saw a model for the new prime location public housing (PLH) scheme, which imposes stricter buying and selling conditions on flat owners to keep public housing in prime areas affordable and inclusive.

"The PLH... aligns with Seoul's policy direction," he said. "We will build high-quality rental housing in the city centre or near subway stations so that the newlyweds, youth, and people who just started their career can live in an apartment close to their workplace."

Seeking solutions on how to address issues of childcare and ageing population, he visited Kampung Admiralty, Singapore's first public silver town project that has both eldercare and childcare facilities and is located within an estate popular with young couples with children.

Seoul has a similar project tentatively named Gold Village, and it also has plans to design units that allow three generations to live together but lead separate lives.

Mr Oh also visited Eco@Punggol - Singapore's first eco town - for ideas on sustainable living, urban development and smart infrastructure.

During his five-day visit that ends tomorrow, Mr Oh is also scheduled to meet government officials including Minister for National Development Desmond Lee.