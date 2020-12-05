Seoul Garden in Tampines ordered to suspend operations for 10 days

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Health (MOH) has ordered Seoul Garden in Tampines Mall to suspend full operations for 10 days from Saturday (Dec 5) for failing to comply with Covid-19 safe management measures.

During the suspension, the restaurant will not be allowed to serve dine-in or takeaway customers, MOH said in a statement on Saturday.

The ministry said it started investigating upon receiving information that a 32-year-old service engineer had tested positive for Covid-19 after having dinner with 12 other family members at the restaurant on Nov 21.

"Although the family members were seated at separate tables of up to five persons per table, investigations revealed that there had been mingling among them.

"The restaurant did not take reasonable steps to prevent the intermingling between tables on its premises," said the ministry.

It added that investigations against the restaurant, as well as the 32-year-old man and his family, are ongoing.

"Further enforcement action may be taken pending the outcome of investigations," it said.

The ministry reiterated that it will not hesitate to take enforcement action against operators and individuals who fail to comply with safe distancing and safe management measures.

Under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act passed in Parliament in April, those found flouting safe management measures face a fine of up to $10,000, imprisonment of up to six months, or both. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $20,000, jailed for up to one year, or both.