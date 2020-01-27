Sentosa hotel gets seven employees to test for virus

Seven employees of Village Hotel Sentosa, where a patient diagnosed with the Wuhan virus had stayed, were excused from work yesterday and told to get tested at a hospital.

They had contact with the 36-year-old man from Wuhan who arrived in Singapore with his family last Wednesday and checked into the hotel the same day.

He fell ill on Thursday, went to Sengkang General Hospital on Friday and was confirmed as having the virus at about 9.30pm on Saturday. The hotel was then informed of the case by the Health Ministry.

Village Hotel Sentosa manager Albert Ocasio told The Straits Times yesterday: "The guest and his five travelling companions had checked out on Jan 24 and other guests had already checked into the same rooms. Upon receiving the update from MOH, these guests were immediately moved to other rooms and are being isolated."

The hotel has sealed the three rooms the guest and his companions occupied. It is not known where the companions are now.

Guests who want to check out early or switch hotels will get a refund, said Mr Ocasio, adding that precautionary measures are in place to reduce the risk of the virus spreading, such as "giving out surgical masks and hand sanitisers to staff and guests". He said guests can also approach a dedicated helpdesk.