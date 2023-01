SINGAPORE – Mr Benson Tan was at home on Jan 29, 1983, his eyes glued to the television set like any other Saturday night, when the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) helicopter pilot was called back to Sembawang Air Base.

An oil drilling vessel, the Eniwetok, had struck the Sentosa cableway at about 6pm and a number of people were reportedly killed. The authorities later confirmed seven people died.