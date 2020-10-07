Sentosa attractions, Ikea Tampines visited by infectious Covid-19 patients

Universal Studios Singapore, Hard Rock Cafe in Resorts World Sentosa and Ikea Tampines were visited by infectious Covid-19 patients, said the Health Ministry yesterday.

Supermarkets such as Giant Hypermarket in Tampines and newEcon - Top Choice Supermarket at 84 Bayshore Road were also added to the list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious.

The ministry provides the list of locations that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes and the times they visited them, to get people who were at those places at the same time to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit. The full list of locations and times can be found on the gov.sg website. It has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if necessary.

Meanwhile, two new cases in the community were announced yesterday. Neither showed symptoms when they were tested during quarantine, and were household contacts of two patients previously reported separately on Monday and Sunday. One is a seven-year-old male student at a private school, while the other, a 42-year-old woman, is a homemaker. The ministry did not say which school the boy attended, but said he was last in school on Sept 18. Both had been placed on quarantine on Saturday, but had not left home since Sept 28, said the ministry.

Four imported patients were also announced yesterday. They include a boy, 12, who arrived from Japan, a girl, 11, from India, a woman, 32, from Nepal, and a woman, 35, from Indonesia.

The ministry said they were all placed on 14-day stay-home notice on arrival here, and were tested while serving notice at dedicated facilities.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining five of 11 new coronavirus patients announced yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 57,830.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has increased from one case two weeks ago to two in the past week.

However, the number of unlinked cases in the community has remained stable at an average of fewer than one case per day over the past two weeks.

With 15 cases discharged yesterday, 57,597 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 43 remained in hospital yesterday, including one in the intensive care unit, while 148 were recuperating in community facilities.

Update on cases

New cases: 11 Imported: 4 (2 PRs, 1 work permit holder, 1 dependant's pass holder) In community: 2 (2 PRs) In dormitories: 5 Active cases: 191 In hospitals: 43 (1 in ICU) In community facilities: 148 Deaths: 27 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 57,597 Discharged yesterday: 15 TOTAL CASES: 57,830

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.