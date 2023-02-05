Sensor to detect biological threats in air on trial at land checkpoint

SINGAPORE - A sensor that tests the air for biological agents that may be used in bioterrorism is currently being trialled, after completing lab tests in late 2022.

The Bioaerosol Threats Detector, known as BioXcap, is able to test for up to 10 different types of such agents, including anthrax, plague and toxins like ricin.

Developed by the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX), the BioXcap is the first detector of its kind here that is able to provide early warning to the presence of biological threats in the air within 30 minutes.

Currently, it takes about three hours for air samples to be tested manually, including about an hour for the collection and transporting the samples.

The BioXcap can be deployed and relay test results remotely, minimising manpower and risks to scientists during an incident.

HTX’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives (CBRNE) Centre of Expertise began work on the BioXcap in 2019, with the goal of having less manual testing and to get accurate results closer to real-time.

The sensor is currently being tested at an unspecified land checkpoint. HTX declined to identify the location due to operational security.

Ms May Ong, director of the CBRNE Centre of Expertise, said enhancing Singapore’s biosurveillance capabilities is important to prevent biological threats from entering through the borders.

“It is important for us to monitor what enters through the borders so that unauthorised biological agents that may pose a threat do not come into our country,” she said.

“Biological agents are not incredibly accessible, but if someone is able to get their hands on such agents and releases them into the air, there may be mass casualties.”

Ms Ong added that while there have been no known cases of attacks involving biological agents in Singapore, it is better to be prepared for such scenarios.

“Active surveillance and preparedness are important, because it might be too late if we just wait till people start falling sick and turning up at the hospital,” she said.

“We need to know at the earliest if there is an incident, so it can be contained and our people can be protected.”