Seniors with dementia volunteer weekly at pre-school, temple under pilot programme

SINGAPORE - Seniors at a dementia daycare centre in Ang Mo Kio are volunteering weekly at a pre-school, primary school and temple as part of efforts to keep them active and slow down their illness.

The pilot programme, initiated by social service agency Awwa and philanthropic organisation Lien Foundation, gets the seniors to read to pre-schoolers and tend to a vegetable farm with primary school pupils.

The seniors volunteer at Elias Park Primary School in Pasir Ris, Jamiyah Childcare Centre in Ang Mo Kio, and the Sri Darma Muneeswaran Temple in Serangoon.

Dementia daycare centres usually engage seniors in rehabilitative activities that can be administered safely and efficiently, such as colouring or doing jigsaw puzzles.

But Mr Sairam Azad, director of health and senior care at Awwa, said: “Many seniors don’t find traditional daycare centres attractive so the advantages of that model, such as cost, efficiency and safety, may not mean much ultimately.

“In order to boost the self-esteem of the seniors, the activities conducted should be meaningful, functional and aligned to their personal preferences and provide opportunities to use their residual skills.”

Ms Chua Shi Jia, senior occupational therapist at Awwa, said: “Therapeutic activities don’t have to be done only within the dementia daycare centre. In fact, they shouldn’t.

“You will be surprised how many seemingly ordinary activities have a therapeutic benefit for seniors.”

She said the simple activity of arranging temple offerings on a plate requires the seniors to memorise the sequence of steps, and practise motor skills to position items like betel leaves and bananas at the correct angles.

It also serves as reminiscence therapy for some seniors who recall chewing betel leaves as children.

“Most importantly, it gives the seniors purpose. They know they are doing something greater than themselves,” said Ms Chua. “When they are motivated, it’s easier to keep them healthy.”