Seniors discouraged from attending religious activities, no religious classes for children until Oct 10

SINGAPORE - Seniors aged 60 and above are strongly encouraged to avoid attending religious activities even if they are vaccinated against Covid-19, and children will be barred from participating in non-congregational religious activities, said the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) on Saturday (Sept 25) morning.

This follows the previous day's announcement by the multi ministry task force (MTF) about tightening community safe management measures from Sept 27 until Oct 24 .

From Sept 27, non-congregational religious activities such as religious classes and pastoral services for children aged 12 and below will be suspended for two weeks until Oct 10. They will still be allowed to attend worship services held in line with safety measures.

Those above the age of 12 may continue to attend activities such as religious rites and classes as long as they are conducted in gatherings of 50 or fewer people, with each group comprising no more than two persons.

MCCY encourages a two-metre distance between groups of students attending religious classes, and religious organisations (ROs) are strongly encouraged to conduct classes online if possible.

From Sept 27, funerals, wakes, and post-funeral rites at places of worship must have no more than 30 attendees in groups of two at any one time.

Since Aug 19, places of worship have been adhering to safety guidelines that will mostly remain in place during the stabilisation period from Sept 27.

There are no changes to guidelines on congregational and worship services. Services can be held for up to 50 people if they are unvaccinated and for up to 1000 worshippers separated in zones holding no more than 50 worshippers each, if all worshippers, as well as religious and supporting workers, are vaccinated against Covid-19.

"We strongly encourage all religious and supporting workers (including cleaners and volunteers) to undergo a self-administered antigen rapid test (ART), before they are deployed on-site during this period, even if they are fully vaccinated," the Ministry said.

ROs may continue to use places of worship to conduct marriage solemnisations.

Solemnisations can be held with up to 50 persons attending - including the bride and groom - if there are unvaccinated attendees, whereas solemnisations with vaccinated attendees can have up to 1000 of them.