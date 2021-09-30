Seniors can walk in for Covid-19 booster shot without appointment from Oct 1

SINGAPORE - From Friday (Oct 1), all Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders aged 60 and above will be able to walk in to any vaccination centre, polyclinic, or participating public health preparedness clinic to get a third shot of the Covid-19 vaccine, without the need for an appointment.

To be eligible for the booster shot, seniors must have had their second dose of the vaccine about six months earlier.

This means that those who had their second vaccine dose on April 1 or earlier will be eligible to walk into any vaccination site to get their third shot from Friday.

Other seniors will need to wait till they hit the recommended six-month window before they are eligible to walk in to any vaccination site for the booster, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (Sept 30).

It added that since Sept 15, 500,000 eligible seniors have been invited to get their third vaccine doses as part of the vaccination booster programme for those aged 60 and above.

A total of 215,729 have received their booster shots and another 119,000 have booked their appointments.

MOH urged all seniors who are eligible for the booster shot to get it.

It cited data from Israel, which showed that a vaccine booster dose in persons aged 60 and above helps to maintain strong protection against Covid-19 without additional safety concerns.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung echoed this in a Facebook post.

"It will help maintain a high level of immunity amongst our seniors," he said, noting that the booster dose is safe and effective.

"Encourage your senior loved ones to get their booster when it's their turn."