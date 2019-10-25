Senior police officer to join Pofma Office; 2 others to take up new roles

Three senior police officers will take up new roles after a change of command next month, including one who will join the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma) Office.

The police said yesterday that Assistant Commissioner Chong Zunjie will step down as commander of Tanglin Police Division on Nov 1 to become cluster director of the Pofma Office, under the Infocomm Media Development Authority.

The Pofma Office supports ministers with technical advice and helps to ensure that the law against fake news is applied consistently.

Assistant Commissioner Cheong Chee Ming, 50, the current commander of the Airport Police Division, will take over from AC Chong on the same day.

The police said in a statement that AC Chong, 37, has served in the police force for 18 years and has helmed the Tanglin division since Aug 13 last year.

As the division's commander, AC Chong oversaw major security operations and deployments, including the 33rd Asean Summit and this year's Shangri-La Dialogue.

He previously held several key appointments, including head of operations and training of Clementi Police Division, and assistant director of the Intelligence Doctrine and Development Division at the Police Intelligence Department.

Assistant Commissioner Evon Ng, 47, currently deputy commander of the Public Transport Security Command, will take over command of the Airport Police Division from AC Cheong on Nov 4. She has held several key appointments, including head of operations of the Criminal Investigation Department.

During AC Cheong's tenure as commander, overall crime in Changi Airport decreased by 8.8 per cent last year from the year before, the police said.