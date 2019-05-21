Senior Minister Tharman joins the World Economic Forum Board of Trustees

SINGAPORE - Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam has joined the Board of Trustees of the World Economic Forum (WEF), the organisation said on Tuesday (May 21).

The Swiss-based not-for-profit organisation said in its release that his lifelong career in public service, in which he has occupied senior positions in government, provides it with valuable insight and experience at the highest level of governance.

The WEF was founded in 1971, and engages political, business and other leaders of society, to shape global, regional and industry agendas. Its annual meeting takes place every January in Davos, a town in the Swiss Alps, and includes a who's who of leaders in government, business and civil society.

Mr Tharman, who is Singapore's Coordinating Minister for Social Policies, will be part of the 25-member Board of Trustees, which oversees the organisation's mission and values.

Other members of the Board include Ms Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), former US vice-president Al Gore and Alibaba group executive chairman Jack Ma.

"The World Economic Forum, as the international organisation for public-private co-operation, is delighted to welcome Senior Minister Tharman to its Board of Trustees, further strengthening our political, economic and societal governance," said Mr Klaus Schwab, founder of the organisation and its executive chairman.

Mr Tharman was appointed Senior Minister on May 1 this year. He is also Coordinating Minister for Social Policies and advises the Prime Minister on economic policies.

He is also chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, Singapore's central bank and financial regulator, and deputy chairman of GIC, where he heads its Investment Strategies Committee.

Currently, he chairs the Economic Development Board's International Advisory Council, the International Academic Advisory Panel that advises the government on strategies for the university sector, as well as the Ong Teng Cheong Labour Leadership Institute.

On the world stage, Mr Tharman chairs the Group of Thirty, an independent global council of economic and financial leaders, and previously headed the International Monetary and Financial Committee - the key policy forum of the IMF - from 2011 to 2014.