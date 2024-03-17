Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean to visit China from March 17 to 22

CHENGDU (Sichuan) – Singapore Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean will make an official visit to China from March 17 to 22, with stops in Sichuan, Zhejiang and Beijing.

He will meet local leaders in the south-western province of Sichuan and the eastern coastal province of Zhejiang, and call on senior Chinese leaders in capital city Beijing, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement on March 17.

He will also visit the Singapore-Sichuan Hi-Tech Innovation Park in Sichuan, and the Singapore-Hangzhou Science & Technology Park in Zhejiang. Both parks were jointly developed by Singapore companies and their counterparts in China.

This will be Mr Teo’s first visit to mainland China since 2019.

Mr Teo, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security, had previously co-chaired several key cooperation mechanisms between Singapore and China – including the Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation, the highest-level forum between both countries.

He will be accompanied by Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment and Manpower Koh Poh Koon, Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information and National Development Tan Kiat How and Minister of State for Home Affairs and Social and Family Development Sun Xueling, as well as officials from various ministries.