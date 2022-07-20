Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean tests positive for Covid-19

Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean is among several other politicians who have contracted Covid-19 in the last few months. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
SINGAPORE - Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a Facebook post put up on his page on Wednesday (July 20) afternoon with a picture of a positive antigen rapid test (ART), the 67-year-old Mr Teo, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security, said: "Can't attend our CCMC (Community Club Management Committee) meeting tonight.

"Did my daily ART this morning and it was positive. The most important precaution I've taken is having my second booster about a month ago. I have mild symptoms so far and hope it stays that way."

Covid-19 cases here have been on the rise, fuelled by the Omicron variant.

According to the Ministry of Health webpage, 63,847 positive cases were reported here between July 12 and 18.

Mr Teo is not the only politician to have fallen ill in the last several months.

Others include Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah, Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin, Workers' Party chairman Sylvia Lim, Nee Soon GRC MP Carrie Tan, Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC MP Alex Yam, Tampines GRC MP Cheng Li Hui and Ang Mo Kio GRC MP Gan Thiam Poh.

