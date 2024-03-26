Senior Chinese diplomat Liu Jianchao calls on DPMs Lawrence Wong and Heng Swee Keat

SINGAPORE – Senior Chinese diplomat Liu Jianchao called on Deputy Prime Ministers Lawrence Wong and Heng Swee Keat on March 26, reaffirming the relations and cooperation between both countries.

Mr Liu, 60, who is Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC), is in Singapore from March 25 to 28 at the invitation of Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan. Mr Liu’s department is in charge of cultivating and maintaining relations with foreign political parties.

Mr Liu and DPM Wong, who is also Minister for Finance, reaffirmed the warm and longstanding relations between their countries and looked forward to the further strengthening of bilateral cooperation, said Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

They noted that 2024 marked the 30th anniversary of the Suzhou Industrial Park (SIP), the first government-to-government project between both countries, and expressed confidence in the project’s continued growth and development, said MFA.

The SIP is the oldest of three flagship government-to-government projects; the other two are the Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City and the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity.

Mr Liu and DPM Wong both look forward to the successful convening of the 20th Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation meeting to be held in Singapore later in 2024, MFA added in its statement.

The previous year’s edition was co-chaired by DPM Wong and Chinese Vice-Premier Ding Xuexiang in December 2023 and included meetings held in Beijing and Tianjin.

Besides affirming the extensive people-to-people interactions between both countries at all levels, including youth and party-to-party exchanges, DPM Wong and Mr Liu also discussed the importance of an open, rules-based multilateral trading system and Asean-China relations for the region.

Mr Liu, widely seen as a possible contender for the post of China’s foreign minister by political pundits, also called on DPM Heng, who is also Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies.