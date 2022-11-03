Senior care centre opens in Eunos, catering mainly to those with dementia

SINGAPORE - When she was retrenched in 2020, a senior was diagnosed with depression after lacking motivation and energy to carry out her favourite daily activities such as cooking and exercising in the park.
She also suffered from insomnia and social anxiety, and slowly became more reclusive, steering away from all social activities.
But everything changed when the woman, who wanted to be known only as Madam Linda, 72, joined the Methodist Welfare Service (MWS) Senior Care Centre in May 2022.
The centre in Eunos offers day care and community rehabilitation services that support seniors. Over 70 per cent of its day-care slots cater to seniors with mild to severe dementia.
New facilities like a therapy room and a green living room allow seniors to engage in a range of social and recreational activities that help to reduce their risk of cognitive decline and dementia.
The centre has a capacity of 60 day-care places and 15 community rehabilitation client sessions per day, said MWS chief executive Junie Foo at its official opening on Thursday.
“Our day-care space here is intentionally designed to create a home-like environment and sense of family for frail seniors,” she said, noting that MWS strives to make the centre feel like a second home for the elderly.
Seniors at the centre are free to choose their own schedules and involvement in the activities provided, with a wide range of games and activities, including arts and crafts, adaptive sports, bingo and reminiscence therapy, available to them.
Madam Linda, who goes to the centre every Monday and Thursday, said in Mandarin that her favourite activities include playing badminton and rummikub with her friends.
“I feel extremely happy at this centre. I have completely changed – from someone who used to be so reclusive, I have become a more lively person here,” she said.
Her social anxiety has also improved through her interactions with the staff and fellow seniors at the centre, she added.
Madam Linda also enjoys the elderly-friendly environment at the centre, with walking aids, grab bars, and ramps enabling seniors with mobility challenges to move around freely.
Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, who was the guest of honour at the opening, said the MWS Senior Care Centre is necessary and timely as Singapore is facing an ageing population.
“The median age in Singapore has gone up over the last couple of years... and this shows that we need these centres so that seniors can age meaningfully, with confidence, dignity, and a peace of mind that they will be cared for,” added Mr Tong, who is also Second Minister for Law.