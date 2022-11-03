Senior care centre opens in Eunos, catering mainly to those with dementia

SINGAPORE - When she was retrenched in 2020, a senior was diagnosed with depression after lacking motivation and energy to carry out her favourite daily activities such as cooking and exercising in the park.

She also suffered from insomnia and social anxiety, and slowly became more reclusive, steering away from all social activities.

But everything changed when the woman, who wanted to be known only as Madam Linda, 72, joined the Methodist Welfare Service (MWS) Senior Care Centre in May 2022.

The centre in Eunos offers day care and community rehabilitation services that support seniors. Over 70 per cent of its day-care slots cater to seniors with mild to severe dementia.

New facilities like a therapy room and a green living room allow seniors to engage in a range of social and recreational activities that help to reduce their risk of cognitive decline and dementia.