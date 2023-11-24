Sengkang eatery Ayam Penyet Ria fined $800, has licence suspended 2 weeks for roach infestation

SINGAPORE - Popular Indonesian food chain Ayam Penyet Ria in Sengkang will have its licence suspended for two weeks after it was found infested with cockroaches, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

The licence of the eatery, located in Rivervale Mall, will be suspended from Nov 21 to Dec 4.

It accumulated 12 demerit points within a year and was fined $800 for two offences of failing to keep its licensed premises free of an infestation, said SFA in a statement on Nov 21.

In response to queries, an SFA spokesman said cockroaches were found at the eatery’s premises.

“Based on track records, a licensee who accumulates 12 or more demerit points within a 12-month period may have his licence suspended for a period of either two or four weeks or cancelled,” the statement added.

According to the chain’s website, Ayam Penyet Ria has seven outlets in Singapore.

All food handlers working in the suspended premises would be required to reattend and pass the Workforce Skills Qualifications (WSQ) Food Safety Course Level 1, before they can resume work, said SFA.

The licensee is also required to ensure that all food hygiene officers working in the suspended premises, if any, reattend and pass the WSQ Food Safety Course Level 3.

SFA said it takes a serious view of these offences and would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times, and to engage only registered food handlers.

It added that it will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act.

SFA urged anyone who comes across poor food safety practices in eateries not to patronise these outlets and provide feedback via the online feedback form (https://www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback) or to call the SFA Contact Centre at 68052871, and provide details for follow-up investigations.