Seminar engages youth on dangers of radicalisation

SINGAPORE – The youth have a crucial role to play in guarding against radicalisation and extremism by sounding out to their teachers, parents and authorities when they come across peers who may be at risk.

Mr Abdul Halim Kader, president of community group Taman Bacaan, or Singapore Malay Youth Library Association, said the trend of more youth becoming radicalised here is worrying, and that more must be done to tackle the problem.

“If this trend of more youth and students becoming involved in violent extremist ideologies continues, I think we are going to be in trouble,” he added.

“The younger generation must take on the role to look out for their peers, so they can play their part in ensuring Singapore continues to be a safe nation.”

Mr Abdul Halim was speaking at a seminar on countering violent extremism on Saturday.

The event, titled Role of Youths in Countering Extremism and Strengthening Social Cohesion, was organised by Taman Bacaan in collaboration with the Inter-Agency Aftercare Group (ACG) and the Religious Rehabilitation Group (RRG). It was held at Taman Bacaan’s premises in Jalan Damai and broadcast online.

The seminar drew 30 students from Madrasah Alsagoff Al-Arabiah.

It came after the recent case of a self-radicalised 18-year-old student, who made plans to declare Coney Island an Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) caliphate.

He also made plans to stab and kill non-believers in dark alleys, carry out a mass-casualty attack in Amoy Quee Camp by recruiting a suicide car bomber, and construct a C4 explosive device to bomb the Keramat Habib Noh grave site at Haji Muhammad Salleh Mosque in Tanjong Pagar.

He was detained in December 2022.

Nine people under age 21 have been dealt with under the Internal Security Act (ISA) since 2015, with six detained and three handed restriction orders.

In March 2021, it was reported that a then 20-year-old full-time national serviceman had been detained under the ISA after planning to use a knife to attack and kill Jews here and take up arms abroad.

In January 2021, it was reported that a then 16-year-old Singaporean student had been detained after making plans to attack two mosques and kill worshippers in Singapore on the second anniversary of the Christchurch terror attacks in New Zealand.

The Christchurch attacks in 2019 saw a lone gunman kill 51 people and injure another 40 in consecutive shootings at two mosques.

During the dialogue portion of the seminar on Saturday, the students discussed with panellists from ACG and RRG the role of social media and what more could be done to prevent youth here from becoming radicalised.