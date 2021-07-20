Sembcorp opens EV charging hub for trucks in Tuas

An electric vehicle (EV) charging hub for trucks has been launched in Tuas, and will be open for public use by industrial vehicles by next year.

Sembcorp Industries' opening of the hub yesterday follows its deployment of a fleet of electric trucks this month to collect waste and recyclables in the Clementi-Bukit Merah and city-Punggol sectors.

The Tuas hub will serve as a central charging station for the trucks, which are managed by SembWaste, the waste management arm of Sembcorp.

The hub is partially powered by solar energy and can charge up to 18 industrial EVs at one go via four-hour fast-charging cycles.

A total of 24 electric trucks will be deployed in the coming months. These trucks make up about 20 per cent of SembWaste's operational fleet for the two sectors.

Sembcorp group president and chief executive Wong Kim Yin said the pivot away from diesel-powered trucks towards EVs is in support of transport decarbonisation efforts under the Singapore Green Plan 2030.

Transport Minister S. Iswaran, who attended the launch of the hub at Sembcorp's depot in Tuas, said the firm's effort is significant in the push for greener vehicles.

He noted that heavy vehicles comprise less than a tenth of Singapore's vehicle population but account for nearly half of the carbon emissions. "The reduction in emissions from electrification is greater for heavy vehicles than for light vehicles like cars," said Mr Iswaran.

He added that the electrification of such commercial fleet vehicles will also help to catalyse the growth of the EV charging network.

The electric trucks deployed by Sembcorp will be able to travel about 120km each on a single charge. But as this is not enough to cover the 200km required in a typical day trip, Sembcorp is looking to set up more charging points around Singapore to let drivers more easily charge their vehicles during the day.

SembWaste managing director Neo Hong Keat said the firm is also studying partnerships to utilise other companies' chargers.

On whether SembWaste will replace more of its diesel trucks with electric trucks, he said: "If I could, I want to really grow (the fleet with) as many electric trucks and as much green equipment as I can.

"But I think... our implementation (should be) at a pace we are comfortable with."

Toh Ting Wei