Sembcorp launches new fund to help essential workers, migrant workers and smaller charities

SINGAPORE - Essential workers in the energy, water, waste and environmental services will each receive $200 in cash as Sembcorp Industries' show of appreciation to those the company say have kept Singapore running amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

To do this, Sembcorp is partnering the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) to disburse $500,000 in total to approximately 2,500 eligible union members.

It is part of an initial injection of $1.5 million to provide relief to migrant and essential workers, as well as smaller charities.

In a statement on Monday (Sept 21) to announce the launch of the Sembcorp Energy for Good Fund, the company's group president and chief executive Wong Kim Yin, said: "The fund will support smaller charities with their utilities expenses, to help defray their operating costs.

"We also want to show our appreciation to workers who have helped keep our nation running smoothly."

In partnership with the Community Foundation of Singapore (CFS), Sembcorp will provide 35 charities with a $10,000 grant each, for a total of $350,000.

They are also separately providing $10 mobile phone SIM card top ups to approximately 20,000 migrant workers, to help them stay connected with their loved ones back home.

The company said the fund will also match staff donations dollar-for-dollar, with a total target of $100,000.

This sum will go towards a CFS Sayang Sayang Fund, which was started in February to support vulnerable groups adversely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Said Mr Wong: "As we deliver essential services, we also want to do good for our people and communities."

Ms Catherine Loh, CEO of CFS said: "Many charities are seeing increased demand for their services and are working tirelessly to provide assistance to a growing number of people coming forward to seek help.

"We are glad to see the Sembcorp Energy for Good Fund lend a helping hand to charities - especially when they need it the most."