Sembcorp and Singapore Polytechnic to work on solar panel recycling technology

SINGAPORE - Solar energy is growing as a source of clean, renewable energy in Singapore. But this raises a key and pressing challenge for the local solar energy industry - where do all the used solar panels go at the end of their lifespan?

The International Renewable Energy Agency estimates that by 2050 the world will have produced 60 million tonnes of photovoltaic panel waste. But local energy company Sembcorp Industries and Singapore Polytechnic (SP) claim to have a solution to this problem.

Sembcorp and SP signed a collaboration on Wednesday (Jan 23) to commercialise what is claimed to be Singapore's first solar panel recycling process.

Developed locally by researchers, it involves extracting recyclable materials from parts of used solar panels, such as glass, silicon, and metals including silver and aluminium.

Under this collaboration, Sembcorp and SP will also work together to develop a pilot recycling plant for solar panels.

The technology will eventually be used to help recycle panels from Sembcorp's rooftop solar projects here, that are located at public housing blocks, schools, government sites, as well as private commercial and industrial facilities.

If the technology proves commercially viable, the pilot plant can then serve as a potential prototype for larger-scale recycling of used solar panels in Singapore, and beyond.

Both Sembcorp and SP hope that this method will help to minimise waste, as well as ensure that photovoltaic energy remains environmentally friendly.

Sembcorp and SP will also work to increase and strengthen the pool of skilled manpower for the growth of solar energy here. This will come in the form of jointly developed course curricula at the polytechnics, internships and programmes for managers, engineers and technicians working on solar projects. The new course curricula will also complement SP's current course material on solar energy systems and deployment.

"The partnership with Sembcorp provides Singapore Polytechnic a platform to test its innovative solution that can potentially be a game changer for Singapore's zero-waste vision. The collaboration also allows us to play a part in keeping Singapore's workforce relevant to the changing needs of the industry through our robust full-time and continuing education training courses," said Mr Lim Peng Hun, deputy principal (academic) at SP.

Solar panels here have yet to come to the end of their lifespan of around 25 years.

The initiatives, Sembcorp said, will help Singapore develop an approach in which solar projects will be seen through from the stages of procurement, design and installation and operation to beyond the end of their operational lives.

"We believe this focus on responsible resource management is especially timely, given that 2019 has been declared Singapore's Year Towards Zero Waste. At the same time, we also see a strong need to build up a pool of skilled talent in Singapore, to support future solar projects competently," Mr Koh Chiap Khiong, head of Sembcorp's energy business in Singapore, South-east Asia and China.

Mr Koh added that the collaboration will allow Sembcorp to nurture industry talent, and support the growth of Singapore's solar power sector holistically, for the Republic to meet its goal of 350 megawatt peak of solar power capacity by 2020.

To seal the partnership, a memorandum of collaboration was signed by Mr Koh and Mr Lim. Officials from Singapore's Economic Development Board, Energy Market Authority and National Environment Agency were also present.