Sembawang Polyclinic to open in December following earlier delay

SINGAPORE - Sembawang Polyclinic will open its doors in December.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Sunday that the delayed opening – the polyclinic had earlier been slated to open in 2022 – was due to supply chain disruptions and manpower shortages in the construction sector, but that these issues have now been resolved.

Housed in the Bukit Canberra integrated sports and community hub, Sembawang Polyclinic will be the first polyclinic to be nestled within a community facility.

It is part of phase two of the gradual opening of the Bukit Canberra integrated hub. Developed by Sport Singapore, the 12ha hub brings together multiple agencies including the People’s Association (PA), Ministry of Health (MOH) and National Parks Board.

Phase two will also see the completion of four swimming pools – two of which are Olympic-size – and Singapore’s largest ActiveSG indoor gym.

Mr Ong said he hopes the sports facilities in phase two will be ready for public use by October.

Speaking at the launch of Sparks@Bukit Canberra and ServiceSG@Bukit Canberra, which are interactive facilities for Sembawang residents, Mr Ong said he spoke with contractors about the importance of finishing phase two without further delays.

“I told them that this is the last leg of the development, so let’s focus our minds and get it done properly, and abide and adhere to the new timeline,” said Mr Ong.

Tampines North Polyclinic is also slated to open by October, with eight more polyclinics opening in the next few years, in Bishan, Bidadari, Serangoon, Tengah, Kaki Bukit, Khatib, Yew Tee and Taman Jurong.

Mr Ong said Sembawang Polyclinic is a very important part of the Sembawang community healthcare infrastructure.

Primary healthcare has been under a lot of stress post-Covid-19, said the minister, with many polyclinics full and busy, so MOH is expanding the capacities of its primary care facilities.

He added that with the implementation of Healthier SG, a national initiative by MOH that promotes accessible and affordable preventive care, demand for primary care has increased even more.

Mr Ong said communities and the healthcare system working together is critical for the success of Healthier SG.

Two such initiatives are Sparks@Bukit Canberra and ServiceSG@Bukit Canberra.