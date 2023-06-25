Sembawang Polyclinic to open in December following earlier delay

SINGAPORE - Sembawang Polyclinic will open its doors in December.
Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Sunday that the delayed opening – the polyclinic had earlier been slated to open in 2022 – was due to supply chain disruptions and manpower shortages in the construction sector, but that these issues have now been resolved.
Housed in the Bukit Canberra integrated sports and community hub, Sembawang Polyclinic will be the first polyclinic to be nestled within a community facility.
It is part of phase two of the gradual opening of the Bukit Canberra integrated hub. Developed by Sport Singapore, the 12ha hub brings together multiple agencies including the People’s Association (PA), Ministry of Health (MOH) and National Parks Board.
Phase two will also see the completion of four swimming pools – two of which are Olympic-size – and Singapore’s largest ActiveSG indoor gym.
Mr Ong said he hopes the sports facilities in phase two will be ready for public use by October.
Speaking at the launch of Sparks@Bukit Canberra and ServiceSG@Bukit Canberra, which are interactive facilities for Sembawang residents, Mr Ong said he spoke with contractors about the importance of finishing phase two without further delays.
“I told them that this is the last leg of the development, so let’s focus our minds and get it done properly, and abide and adhere to the new timeline,” said Mr Ong.
Tampines North Polyclinic is also slated to open by October, with eight more polyclinics opening in the next few years, in Bishan, Bidadari, Serangoon, Tengah, Kaki Bukit, Khatib, Yew Tee and Taman Jurong.
Mr Ong said Sembawang Polyclinic is a very important part of the Sembawang community healthcare infrastructure.
Primary healthcare has been under a lot of stress post-Covid-19, said the minister, with many polyclinics full and busy, so MOH is expanding the capacities of its primary care facilities.
He added that with the implementation of Healthier SG, a national initiative by MOH that promotes accessible and affordable preventive care, demand for primary care has increased even more.
Mr Ong said communities and the healthcare system working together is critical for the success of Healthier SG.
Two such initiatives are Sparks@Bukit Canberra and ServiceSG@Bukit Canberra.
Sparks@Bukit Canberra is an open space run by PA where members of the community can come together and interact. It also offers volunteer opportunities to assist vulnerable and underprivileged groups.
ServiceSG@Bukit Canberra is a collaboration between PA and the Public Service Division that offers residents access to a onePA digital booth. This allows residents to access PA’s courses, activities, facilities, interest groups and memberships, as well as an AXS payment kiosk, job kiosk and two Citizen Connect Centre (CCC) computer terminals.
CCCs provide an easy and convenient means for citizens to transact with the Government online. Staff will also be on hand to help residents who are not digitally savvy.
Mr Ong said he is positive that with the completion of the Bukit Canberra integrated hub, Sembawang can be a caring and active community where people look out for one another.