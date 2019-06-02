Sembawang GRC residents receive Merdeka Generation packages at tribute event

SINGAPORE - Some 250 Merdeka Generation (MG) residents from Sembawang Group Representation Constituency (GRC) received their MG packages from their grassroots advisors at a tribute event on Sunday (June 2).

The Sembawang GRC Retro Nite! - A Special Tribute to our Merdeka Generation took place at Ace The Place Community Club Multi-Purpose Hall, and was organised by the Citizens' Consultative Committee in Sembawang GRC.

Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan, who attended the event, called the Pioneer and Merdeka Generations "very special generations of Singaporeans".

"We work hard, times were hard, and we saw Singapore from third world to first world," said Mr Khaw, who is of the Merdeka Generation himself.

"One key value is always do your best for the next generation, so that they will have a life even better than yours. And if every generation holds such a value, I think Singapore will be there forever, prosperous and peaceful."

Minister for Education Ong Ye Kung, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Home Affairs and Health Amrin Amin, Mr Vikram Nair and Dr Lim Wee Kiak also attended the event.

While Mr Nair wished participants good health, he also shared the news that his 97-year-old grandmother had passed away that morning.

Related Story 8,300 members of Merdeka Generation receive welcome folders at community events

"Many of you are still in good health now and can expect to live a long life...so hopefully you'll take care of your health, and this package will help you in the process," he added.