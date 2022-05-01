Self-service buffets back to whet appetites

Restaurant manager Omar Zabaceba, in keeping with his usual routine, personally welcomed the lunchtime crowd at hotpot buffet eatery Shabu Sai in Tampines 1 yesterday, but one feature was off the menu.

Staff were no longer bringing all food items to patrons' tables.

The Singapore Food Agency announced on Friday that diners would be able to serve themselves at buffet lines from yesterday.

The move has been long awaited by many since this popular dining option was canned on April 7, 2020, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

While buffets were allowed to resume from April 12 last year, food had to be served by restaurant staff.

"With the first day of the return of self-service buffets, a lot of customers are excited," Mr Zabaceba said.

Patrons told him that it was more fun to see the choices and pick their own food instead of having to check with staff continuously.

"The staff and I are relieved with this change. Now, self-service buffets free up staff to focus on serving essential items such as soups and meats, which is less stressful and tiring," he said.

Previously, staff had to deliver food items, utensils and even condiments to tables.

Mr Tan Yu Hao, 26, a customer at Shaburi & Kintan Buffet at Jem mall in Jurong East, has been staying away from buffets and restaurants in general during the pandemic, but said the rule relaxation may now prompt him to join a buffet queue once a month.

"We can hang out anywhere but hanging out with friends at a buffet is always more fun," he said.

For 43-year-old Paul Wu and family, who were also eating at Shaburi & Kintan Buffet, it was their first buffet outing since the pandemic started.

"It is good to be able to serve yourself without having to get the staff to serve you. It's so much more convenient," he said, adding that he hopes to visit buffet restaurants at least twice a month from now on.

But some customers' appetites have been tempered by what they saw.

Student Jess Chin, 19, said: "I saw people who were serving themselves without wearing gloves and we don't know if everyone uses sanitiser, so it might be more hygienic for the staff to do it."