Selecting candidates for the public sector: Lily Kong

PROFESSOR LILY KONG

President, Singapore Management University

Member of the Public Service Commission Public Service Star

Since 2009, Professor Lily Kong has been lending the Public Service Commission (PSC) her experience in assessing and developing university students.

The PSC, which is in charge of selecting candidates for the top public sector scholarships each year, also ensures competent and committed officers are appointed to the top posts in the service, among other things.

Prof Kong, 55, who is Singapore Management University's fifth president and the first Singaporean to lead the 20-year-old university, said her work with the PSC over the past 11 years has been "nothing short of fulfilling". "In particular, it has been gratifying to see the multifaceted development of many of these talented individuals who go on to contribute to our country's continued growth and success," she said.

"It is a tremendous honour to receive this recognition, and a privilege to have been able to serve."

