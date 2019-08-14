Selected visitors to Singapore can submit electronic arrival card as ICA extends trial

SINGAPORE - More visitors to Singapore will be able to submit an electronic arrival card online or on their mobile phones up to 14 days before they arrive in the Republic, as part of an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) trial.

In a statement on Wednesday (Aug 14), ICA announced that it will launch a beta version of the SG Arrival Card e-service, as an extension to a trial on electronic arrival cards since October last year.

Most visitors travelling with selected transport operators will be able to submit their electronic arrival cards in place of the paper-based disembarkation/embarkation cards at the checkpoints.

This means that these visitors will have to produce only their passports for immigration clearance, as ICA's immigration system would already have the details on their electronic arrival cards that were submitted in advance, ICA said.

The trial will involve visitors travelling to Singapore on airlines AirAsia, Jetstar Asia, Cathay Pacific and Singapore Airlines, on coach service Transtar Travel, and ferry operators BatamFast Ferries, Bintan Resort Ferries, Horizon Fast Ferry and Majestic Fast Ferry.

All other visitors are still required to complete the paper-based disembarkation/embarkation cards.

This group of visitors include those arriving at sea checkpoints on cruise liners, land checkpoints via trains, cars, motorcycles and lorries, and also those arriving with work pass status.

The SG Arrival Card e-service can be accessed on ICA's website or downloaded as a free mobile application on the Apple App Store or Google Play.

Those who use the mobile app can scan their passport biodata pages without keying in the information manually.

They can also save previously submitted information for use on subsequent trips to Singapore.

In its statement, ICA said that implementing the electronic arrival card is in line with its move towards paperless immigration clearance.

The electronic arrival card is expected to replace the paper-based cards by 2021.

"ICA will study the results of this trial and progressively extend the SG Arrival Card facility to all foreign visitors," it said.