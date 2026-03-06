Selected public bus, train services to be extended on eve of Hari Raya Puasa

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A total of 53 selected bus services will be extended on the eve of Hari Raya Puasa.

SINGAPORE – Those staying out late on March 20, the eve of Hari Raya Puasa, will have more transport options, with the extension of public train services, and selected bus services.

Train services on all six MRT lines will be extended on that day, along with the Sengkang-Punggol Light Rail Transit system.

There will be no extension for the Bukit Panjang LRT service and Changi Airport service, SMRT said.

A total of 53 selected bus routes will also extended.

Hari Raya Puasa falls on March 21.

The last train s on the North-South Line and the East-West Line will depart from City Hall MRT station at 12.30am.

For the Circle Line, the last train will leave Dhoby Ghaut for Harbourfront at 11.55pm, while the last train from Harbourfront towards Dhoby Ghaut will depart at 11.30pm.

On the Thomson-East Coast Line, the final train will depart from Woodlands North station at 12am on March 21 and Bayshore station at 12.12am.

SBST said the North East Line (NEL), Downtown Line and the Sengkang-Punggol Light Rail Transit systems will be extended by about half an hour on March 20.

Among the bus services extended are 222, 225G, 228 and 229, with the last buses departing the Bedok interchange at 1am on March 21.

Also, the last buses for services 143M, 333, 334 and 335 will depart the Jurong East interchange at 1.50am, while the last buses for services 901, 911, 912A, 912B, 913 will depart Woodlands interchange at 1.25am.