Selected bus, train services to be extended on eve of Good Friday

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Selected trains will run till about half an hour later than usual.

SINGAPORE – Services on selected train lines and bus routes will be extended on the eve of Good Friday for those eyeing a longer night out.

On April 2, the day before Good Friday , train services on the North-South, East-West, Circle and Thomson-East Coast lines, as well as the Downtown and North-East lines , will run till about half an hour later than usual, said operators SMRT and SBS Transit in separate statements on March 23.

Operating hours for the Bukit Panjang LRT and Changi Airport train service s will not change.

The last trains to Jurong East, Marina South Pier, Pasir Ris and Tuas Link will leave City Hall at 12.30am , said SMRT on March 23.

On the Circle Line, the final train for the day will leave Dhoby Ghaut for HarbourFront at 11.55pm, and vice versa at 11.30pm .

At HarbourFront and Punggol Coast stations on the North East Line , the last trains will depart at 12.30am and midnight , respectively, said SBS.

On the Downtown Line, the final train for the day will leave Bukit Panjang for Expo at 12.03am, and vice versa at 12.04am .

The Sengkang-Punggol LRT service will also be extended , with the final LRT trains for the day departing from Sengkang and Punggol stations at 1.06am and 1.09am, respectively .

Also, the operating hours of a total of 53 bus services will be extended .

Eighteen of SMRT’s bus services will be extended at four interchanges – Choa Chu Kang (including the bus stop across from it), Woodlands, Bukit Panjang and Boon Lay .

Bus services 300, 301, 302, 307 and 983A at Choa Chu Kang interchange , and at the bus stop across from it, service 974A , will be extended to 1.40am .

At Woodlands interchange, bus services 901, 911, 912A, 912B and 913 , and at Bukit Panjang interchange, services 920, 922, 973A , will be extended to 1.25am .

The last buses for services 181, 240, 241 and 243G will depart Boon Lay interchange at 1.20am .

Seventeen SBS Transit bus services – 60A, 63M, 114A, 222, 225G, 228, 229, 232, 238, 291, 292, 293, 315, 325, 410W, 804 and 812 – will run later at their respective bus interchanges.

Good Friday is a day of sorrow observed by Christians to commemorate the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ .