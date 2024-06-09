Seed funding for S’pore charities: Small charities repay their grants as they grow

SINGAPORE - As the founder of a small charity to help drug users overcome their addictions, Mr Alaric Tan found fund-raising almost impossible due to the perception that such individuals were to blame for their substance use, and donations would only fund their addiction.

“There’s so much stigma, discrimination, misunderstanding; no one wants to give money,” said Mr Tan, founder of The Greenhouse Community Services, a substance recovery centre for marginalised communities set up in 2017. “It’s very, very difficult.”

He had used his own savings to run Greenhouse, which had only $10,000 left in the bank by 2021 – enough to operate the drug rehabilitation centre for another three months – when he found out about a new grant which would give him up to $150,000.

Mr Tan hesitated to apply for it because there was a catch – he would have to return the amount.

Mr Tan took the leap of faith, with Greenhouse being one of 17 charities picked to receive the Maybank Momentum Grant. Designed as a pay-it-forward model, the $3 million grant was launched in 2021 by Maybank Singapore and non-profit philanthropic organisation The Majurity Trust.

Recipients are encouraged to return the grant interest-free within five years, with the money going into supporting other grant recipients.

A total of 33 charities have applied for the grant so far, with the 17 recipients eventually chosen based on the severity of the social needs they were addressing, the impact they had created, as well as their five-year growth and financial sustainability plans.

In total, $360,000 was committed to the first batch of grant recipients, of which $195,000 has been repaid three years in.

The Majurity Trust checks in with grant recipients on their progress every six months for the first two years, and once a year afterwards.

Social sector observers said that while government grants are typically given to fund specific programmes, grants from private companies can be more flexible in terms of the needs they fund.

Mr R. Jai Prakash, principal consultant at social change consultancy Soci.Train, said of government grants: “You have to be a lot more prudent, given the taxpayers’ donations. And generally, these funds provide funding for programmes where there are national needs that we have identified.

“Such funding becomes useful when social service agencies identify certain gaps that may not qualify for national funding. Some of these more innovative ways of giving through philanthropists or institutions like banks can support some of these niche needs.”

Charities also need sources of funding that give them more room to use the money as they see fit.

Mr Steve Loh, executive director of the Lien Centre for Social Innovation at Singapore Management University, said donors are often less willing to pay for operational, overhead and manpower costs, wanting all their donations to go to the beneficiaries.

“A donor is not going to be too excited about paying the utilities bill, purchase of IT software and laptops. But everybody knows those are basic costs to run any organisation,” said Mr Loh.

“Like any organisation, charities will need talented and committed staff, good systems, good operational expertise, execution domain expertise and professionalism. So for a funder to say you have unrestricted funding to spend as you see fit in building up the capacities of your organisation – it is exactly what charities need.”

The grant was coupled with capability-building events such as masterclasses in organisational strategy and impact measurement and communication by talenTtrust, a charity that helps non-profits build capacity with skilled volunteers.

It spurred Greenhouse to hire a training director, communications coordinator and research team.