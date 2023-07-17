See Singapore with different eyes through the lens of migrant workers

SINGAPORE - Ms Yuniarti remembers well the first time she held a digital camera.
It was Feb 27, 2022, the migrant worker’s first photographic outing with social enterprise HoldingHands Studio.
The dragon boat race at Lakeside Garden captivated her with its energy, but little did she know that one of her first few photos depicting the dragon boaters in action would be one of her best shots.
On Monday, the 40-year-old Indonesian domestic helper was elated to see the photo on display at Bayfront MRT station.
“I feel proud, I made an achievement here,” Ms Yuniarti, who goes by one name, told The Straits Times.
“I did not expect to have my photo displayed in a public place,” she said.
Ms Yuniarti has worked in Singapore for 14 years.
She was among 20 migrant workers who contributed 22 photographs to a photo exhibition, titled Singapore: Through The Lens Of Our Migrant Workers, at the MRT station.
It will run for six weeks, from Monday to Aug 23.
SMRT Trains, in collaboration with Holdinghands Studio, is displaying their photographs to recognise the contributions of the local migrant worker community, as part of the lead up to National Day celebrations.
During the launch at Bayfront MRT station on Monday, SMRT Corporation group chief executive officer Mr Ngien Hoon Ping said: “Through the lens of our migrant workers, we hope to bring everyone closer together, engendering a better understanding of people from different cultures and background.”
Also present were several migrant worker non-governmental organisations, the Centre for Domestic Employees among them.
The photos depicting Singapore’s landmarks, landscape and daily activities were taken by migrant workers employed in various industries, including domestic work, oil and gas, and healthcare.
Some of them have been working in Singapore for more than 20 years.
Holdinghands Studio started in 2021 to uplift under-resourced communities through photography. It provides free camera rental and training for domestic and migrant workers like Ms Yuniarti.
Its founder, Mr Tan Chin Hock, 45, who was also at the launch, said the exhibition is a perfect platform to showcase the migrant workers’ talent and creativity.
“The partnership has enabled us to raise awareness about the stories and contributions of our migrant workers,” Mr Tan, a partnerships assistant manager in the healthcare sector, added.
“We also hope that the exhibition will help to encourage dialogues, challenge stereotypes and foster inclusivity.”
Besides the exhibition, the photographs will also be displayed in trains and at stations on the North-South, East-West and Circle lines, calling for photographers to volunteer with Holdinghands Studio to train more migrant workers.
Members of the public are also encouraged to donate camera equipment to support the cause.
Mr Hermie Benemerito, 35, a facilities manager at a hospital, took a photo of Raffles Marina Lighthouse in June 2017 that was displayed at the exhibition.
Since 2016, the self-taught photographer has taken about 300,000 photos including portraits, landscapes, events and wildlife.
He is also a volunteer trainer at Holdinghands Studio, and has shared not just his knowledge but his cameras and equipment with other migrant workers.
The Filipino has been working in Singapore since 2015, and hopes to make a living as a professional photographer one day.
“Singapore has interesting wildlife, which I hope to capture in my photos,” he said. “There’s also a huge photography community, and many have encouraged me to level up my skills.”
Mr Hermie’s two children – aged six and 15 – attended the launch on Monday. His wife works in the Bayfront area and had a preview of the exhibition before the launch.
He said: “It’s exciting for my photo to be displayed at the Bayfront area, a touristy place visited by many people.”