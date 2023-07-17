See Singapore with different eyes through the lens of migrant workers

SINGAPORE - Ms Yuniarti remembers well the first time she held a digital camera.

It was Feb 27, 2022, the migrant worker’s first photographic outing with social enterprise HoldingHands Studio.

The dragon boat race at Lakeside Garden captivated her with its energy, but little did she know that one of her first few photos depicting the dragon boaters in action would be one of her best shots.

On Monday, the 40-year-old Indonesian domestic helper was elated to see the photo on display at Bayfront MRT station.

“I feel proud, I made an achievement here,” Ms Yuniarti, who goes by one name, told The Straits Times.

“I did not expect to have my photo displayed in a public place,” she said.

Ms Yuniarti has worked in Singapore for 14 years.

She was among 20 migrant workers who contributed 22 photographs to a photo exhibition, titled Singapore: Through The Lens Of Our Migrant Workers, at the MRT station.

It will run for six weeks, from Monday to Aug 23.

SMRT Trains, in collaboration with Holdinghands Studio, is displaying their photographs to recognise the contributions of the local migrant worker community, as part of the lead up to National Day celebrations.

During the launch at Bayfront MRT station on Monday, SMRT Corporation group chief executive officer Mr Ngien Hoon Ping said: “Through the lens of our migrant workers, we hope to bring everyone closer together, engendering a better understanding of people from different cultures and background.”

Also present were several migrant worker non-governmental organisations, the Centre for Domestic Employees among them.

The photos depicting Singapore’s landmarks, landscape and daily activities were taken by migrant workers employed in various industries, including domestic work, oil and gas, and healthcare.