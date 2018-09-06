Car swivels onto oncoming traffic after unsuccessfully filtering into trailer's lane on BKE

SINGAPORE - A black sedan and a trailer were involved in an accident on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) on Tuesday (Sept 4) that was captured on tape.

The police confirmed that they were alerted to an accident between a car and a trailer along the BKE towards Woodlands at around 2.50pm on Tuesday. No one was injured in the accident.

A video of the accident was uploaded onto Facebook page SG Road Vigilante - SGRV on the same day.

An in-car camera, believed to be the trailer's, caught a black car travelling along the left-most lane before it attempted to filter into the trailer's lane in the middle. However, it was too close to the trailer, resulting in a crash.

The impact of the crash caused the car to swivel horizontally across the expressway and face oncoming traffic.

The Straits Times understands that no one was arrested following the accident. There were also no reported injuries.