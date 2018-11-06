Security tightened around Suntec for summit

The vicinity surrounding Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre, where the 33rd Asean Summit and related summits will be held next week, has been designated an "Enhanced Security Special Event Area".

This means the security would be tight in this special event area, the police said yesterday.

Leaders from 10 Asean countries, along with those from their key partners - Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, South Korea and the United States - will take part in the summit from Nov 13 to 15.

To ensure public safety and security, restrictions will be imposed on people entering the special event area. They will be prohibited from carrying flammable material, explosives and loudhailers, among other things. They will also be banned from flying drones into the area.

"It is an offence to take any prohibited item into this area," a police spokesman said. "The police will conduct checks on persons for such items within the Enhanced Security Special Event Area."

Anyone found with such items can be arrested and faces a fine of up to $20,000, a maximum jail term of one year, or both punishments.

Organisers of all public assemblies and processions in the designated area must apply for permits from the police. Another layer of security measures will be enforced closer to the venue of the summit.

Located within the special event area, this is the "Special Zone", where additional security checks and screening will be carried out on vehicles or persons.

The police have the powers to refuse any person or vehicle entry into the "Special Zone", or have them removed.

Yesterday, heavily armed police officers were seen patrolling around the summit venue. The officers comprised quick-reaction units from the Special Operations Command, Emergency Response Team and In-Situ Reaction Team. Mobile surveillance cameras were also seen near the summit venue.

The police urge people to cooperate and comply with all orders given by officers on the ground.

"Anyone who engages in activities that can compromise security within the Enhanced Security Special Event Area and the Special Zone will be dealt with firmly, in accordance with the law," the police spokesman said.