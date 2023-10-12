Security stepped up at some places amid Israel-Hamas war; S’poreans must stay vigilant: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE – Patrols are being stepped up at events and places in Singapore in light of the situation in Gaza, while places that may be possible targets for attack have had their security reassessed, Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam said on Thursday.

Security agencies here are watching the situation closely, and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority has also stepped up its measures, he added.

This includes increasing the security presence for places deemed to be of higher risk, said Mr Shanmugam.

“For operational reasons, I cannot tell you the exact plans, but additional measures have been taken,” he told reporters at his ministry’s headquarters at Novena.

The Republic’s moves come as other countries have taken similar measures following the developing conflict in the Middle East.

Britain, Canada, France and Germany are among nations stepping up security around potential Jewish targets and pro-Palestinian demonstrations erupting in cities.

Terrorist groups will try to exploit such conflicts, and Singaporeans must stay vigilant, said Mr Shanmugam.

Some groups have already issued calls for followers to join in a wider jihad against Israel, and there have been reports of anti-Semitic attacks overseas, he noted.

“This is a period everyone has to be more alert and careful because Singapore is an attractive target,” he said.