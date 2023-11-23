Security screening of passengers at Woodlands MRT on Nov 30 as part of exercise

SINGAPORE – Passengers entering Woodlands MRT station to travel on the North-South Line (NSL) or Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) will be asked to walk through metal detectors and have their belongings scanned by X-ray machines on Nov 30.

This is part of a public transport emergency preparedness exercise that will be carried out between 10am and 4pm, as part of efforts to strengthen security in public places, according to the Land Transport Authority and rail operator SMRT on Nov 23.

Those entering the station closer to the NSL platform will be directed towards the fare gates near Exit 3. Those entering nearer to the TEL platform will proceed to the fare gates near Exit 4 for security screening.

During the exercise, passengers should factor in additional travelling time.

Those with bulky items may require more time to clear security checks. Station staff will be present to assist those in wheelchairs and others with mobility issues.

Exercise Station Guard is part of the national SGSecure movement to build resilience in the community against security threats, particularly from terror attacks, said the joint statement.

The exercise also aims to raise public awareness of the security threats Singapore faces and familiarise passengers with how they should respond in the event of an emergency.

Exercise Station Guard has been conducted regularly since 2018 to validate security measures, contingency plans and operational readiness at public transport nodes during heightened security situations.

Similar exercises have been conducted at MRT stations in Bugis, Ang Mo Kio, Newton, Holland Village, Hougang, Jurong East and HarbourFront.