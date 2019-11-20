Sections of Tampines Avenue 9 to be closed to traffic on Nov 26 and Nov 29 for bridge building

SINGAPORE - Sections of a road in Tampines will be temporarily closed to traffic later this month for the construction of two new pedestrian overhead bridges.

The bridges are expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2020.

Two sections of Tampines Avenue 9 will be closed on Nov 26 and Nov 29, between 1.15am and 5am: the road from the junction with Tampines Street 73 to the junction with Tampines Street 72, and from the junction with Tampines Street 72 to the junction with Tampines Avenue 6, respectively.

The Housing Board on Wednesday (Nov 20) advised motorists headed from Tampines Avenue 9 to Tampines Avenue 10 on Nov 26 to use an alternative route from Tampines Street 72 to Tampines Avenue 5, or from Tampines North Drive 1 to Tampines Avenue 11.

Those travelling from Tampines Avenue 10 to Tampines Avenue 9 were advised to use an alternative route from Tampines Avenue 5 to Tampines Street 72 or from Tampines Avenue 11 to Tampines North Drive 1.

The heavy vehicle park along Tampines Avenue 9 will remain accessible despite the closures.

For Nov 29, the HDB advised residents of the Tampines GreenRidges estate to access the development from Tampines Street 61, as access along Tampines Avenue 9 will be temporary closed.

Motorists travelling from Tampines Avenue 9 to Tampines Avenue 10 were advised to use the alternative route along Tampines Avenue 6, Tampines Street 61 and Tampines North Drive 1. Those travelling from Tampines Avenue 10 to Tampines Avenue 9 were advised to use the alternative route along Tampines North Drive 1, Tampines Street 61 and Tampines Avenue 6.

The new overhead bridges undergoing construction will allow residents to conveniently cross Tampines Avenue 9 and access nearby amenities.

Lifts will also be installed at both overheard bridges, and they are expected to be operational by the fourth quarter of 2020.

The HDB said barricades and diversion signs will be put up to guide motorists during the road closures.